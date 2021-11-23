Short Interest in StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBF) Rises By 15.5%

StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 657,700 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the October 14th total of 569,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:SRHBF opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average of $0.91. StarHub has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $1.07.

About StarHub

StarHub Ltd. is engages in the operations of telecommunications services and other businesses relating to the info-communications industry. It operates through the following segments: Telecommunications, Cyber Security and High Security Assurance Product. The company was founded on May 7, 1998 and is headquartered in Singapore.

