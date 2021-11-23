Short Interest in Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Declines By 16.4%

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 67,300 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the October 14th total of 80,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ SRTS opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.05. The firm has a market cap of $99.70 million, a P/E ratio of -300.00 and a beta of 0.50. Sensus Healthcare has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $6.09.
Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sensus Healthcare will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.69.
About Sensus Healthcare
Sensus Healthcare, Inc operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids.
