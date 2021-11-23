Short Interest in Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Declines By 16.4%

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 67,300 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the October 14th total of 80,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ SRTS opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.05. The firm has a market cap of $99.70 million, a P/E ratio of -300.00 and a beta of 0.50. Sensus Healthcare has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $6.09.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sensus Healthcare will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 81,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 9,366 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 340.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 34,699 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.69.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids.

