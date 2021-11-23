Short Interest in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Increases By 17.8%

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the October 14th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 410,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of WTTR opened at $5.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.86. Select Energy Services has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $7.58. The firm has a market cap of $623.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 2.73.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Select Energy Services will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Select Energy Services news, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 8,549 shares of Select Energy Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $61,723.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTTR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 11,940 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 307.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 38,492 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,616,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,999 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 149.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 93,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 56,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.63% of the company’s stock.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

