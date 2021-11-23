Short Interest in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Expands By 18.4%

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,430,000 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the October 14th total of 3,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 10.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $34.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.94. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $50.54.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.03). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 440.88% and a negative return on equity of 35.08%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 444.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 43.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $123,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on PTGX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Northland Securities raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

