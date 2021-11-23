Short Interest in Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Rises By 19.0%

Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 615,200 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the October 14th total of 517,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PROF. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Profound Medical in the third quarter worth $146,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Profound Medical in the second quarter worth $177,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Profound Medical in the first quarter worth $250,000. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 18.7% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Profound Medical in the third quarter worth $426,000. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Profound Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Profound Medical from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of PROF stock opened at $11.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.87. Profound Medical has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $28.97. The company has a market cap of $243.83 million, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 0.99.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.03). Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 320.56% and a negative return on equity of 30.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Profound Medical will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

