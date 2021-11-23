Short Interest in Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) Decreases By 20.0%

Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the October 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

PRRFY opened at $7.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.59. Premier Foods has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $8.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Premier Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

