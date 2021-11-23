Short Interest in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Grows By 17.1%

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 196,400 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the October 14th total of 167,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 26,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 90,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 69,593 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE PCN opened at $18.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.33 and its 200 day moving average is $18.51. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $19.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

