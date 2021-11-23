Short Interest in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Declines By 18.3%

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the October 14th total of 2,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 604,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,518,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,823,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,169,000 after buying an additional 1,282,442 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 551,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after buying an additional 158,038 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 74,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OR stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,673. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,300.30, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.72. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 2.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.0441 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is 1,701.70%.

OR has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TD Securities cut their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

