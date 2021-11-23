Short Interest in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Drops By 14.6%

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 156,000 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the October 14th total of 182,600 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 52,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

NWPX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. TheStreet raised Northwest Pipe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

In other Northwest Pipe news, Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $29,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Northwest Pipe by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Pipe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Northwest Pipe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Northwest Pipe by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Northwest Pipe by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWPX opened at $31.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.26. Northwest Pipe has a 12 month low of $23.11 and a 12 month high of $38.08.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.21. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 4.82%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northwest Pipe will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the Water Infrastructure segment, which produces engineered pipeline systems including steel pipe, reinforced concrete pipe, and protective linings. These pipeline systems are primarily used in water infrastructure including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

