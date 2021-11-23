Short Interest in Neles Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXTOF) Increases By 22.7%

Neles Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXTOF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 176,500 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the October 14th total of 143,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:MXTOF opened at $16.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.61. Neles Oyj has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $16.48.

About Neles Oyj

Neles Oyj provides flow control solutions and services worldwide. It offers control, on-off, emergency shutdown, butterfly, ball, globe, segment, and eccentric rotary plug valves; pneumatic, electric, and manual actuators; limit switches; and valve controllers, as well as valve parts. The company also provides valve repairs and maintenance, PID tuning and process control, and maintenance planning and lifecycle services.

