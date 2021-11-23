Short Interest in Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO) Declines By 19.1%

Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the October 14th total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIRO. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Miromatrix Medical in the second quarter valued at about $5,534,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Miromatrix Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $3,262,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Miromatrix Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $1,340,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Miromatrix Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $1,165,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Miromatrix Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $654,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Miromatrix Medical stock opened at $6.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 17.58, a quick ratio of 17.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.70. Miromatrix Medical has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $16.52.

Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12).

Miromatrix Medical Company Profile

Miromatrix Medical Inc engages in the development of biological human organs to solve the chronic shortage of transplantable organs. The company also develops organ-derived biological products for various applications, such as soft tissue reinforcement and wound care. It uses its perfusion decellularization/recellularization technology to engineer transplantable organs for the people who need them.

