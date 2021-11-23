Short Interest in Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Increases By 18.3%

Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the October 14th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 146.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 728.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 12,098 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 9.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $378,000. 43.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LMST opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.15. Limestone Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.52 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.44 million, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.79.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 11.95%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Limestone Bancorp in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia.

