Short Interest in KP Tissue Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) Drops By 20.0%

KP Tissue Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the October 14th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.0 days.

KPTSF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised KP Tissue from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank cut their price target on KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on KP Tissue from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

KPTSF stock opened at $8.18 on Tuesday. KP Tissue has a 1-year low of $8.03 and a 1-year high of $9.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.30 and its 200-day moving average is $8.40.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

