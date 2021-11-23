Short Interest in Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Declines By 15.6%

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 56,900 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the October 14th total of 67,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Five Star Bancorp stock opened at $29.68 on Tuesday. Five Star Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.91 and a 12-month high of $33.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.43.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.18. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 46.12% and a return on equity of 22.87%. Analysts predict that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,118,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,513,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,659,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,840,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FSBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Five Star Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Star Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits.

