Short Interest in Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Declines By 15.6%

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 56,900 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the October 14th total of 67,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Five Star Bancorp stock opened at $29.68 on Tuesday. Five Star Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.91 and a 12-month high of $33.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.43.
Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.18. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 46.12% and a return on equity of 22.87%. Analysts predict that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,118,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,513,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,659,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,840,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.69% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently issued reports on FSBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Five Star Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Star Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.
About Five Star Bancorp
Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits.
