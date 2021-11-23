Short Interest in Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Decreases By 17.6%

Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 203,900 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the October 14th total of 247,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Separately, TD Securities reduced their price target on Dorel Industries from C$46.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.11 and a 200 day moving average of $12.04. Dorel Industries has a twelve month low of $8.23 and a twelve month high of $20.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Dorel Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of diverse portfolio of products brands. It operates through the following segments: Dorel Home, Dorel Juvenile, and Dorel Sports. The Dorel Home segment focuses on the design, sourcing, manufacturing, and distribution of ready-to-assemble furniture, and home furnishings, which includes metal folding furniture, futons, step stools, ladders, and other imported furniture items.

