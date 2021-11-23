Short Interest in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Declines By 17.0%

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the October 14th total of 1,410,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 265,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

In other news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total value of $110,838.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 1,200,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.80 per share, for a total transaction of $23,760,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,210 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,004. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRNX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $43,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 96.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 175.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 41,825 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 215.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 15,011 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

CRNX opened at $25.53 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.45. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $28.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.37.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.01). On average, analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.17.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.