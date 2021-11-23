Short Interest in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Expands By 21.3%

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 374,100 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the October 14th total of 308,300 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

CLFD stock opened at $66.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.22 million, a P/E ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 1.01. Clearfield has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $72.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.56.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. Clearfield had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 21.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clearfield will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clearfield news, Director Roger G. Harding sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total transaction of $738,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Goepel sold 10,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $671,618.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLFD. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,533 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Clearfield by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Clearfield by 186.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 31,287 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clearfield by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 34,533 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 7,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the 1st quarter valued at about $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

