Short Interest in Basanite Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) Decreases By 20.0%

Basanite Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the October 14th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 298,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS BASA opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. Basanite has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.31.

Basanite (OTCMKTS:BASA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

Basanite, Inc engages in the manufacturing of concrete-reinforcing products made from basalt fiber reinforced polymers. It focuses on its BasaFlex product. The company was founded on May 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Pompano Beach, FL.

