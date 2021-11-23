Short Interest in Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) Expands By 16.7%

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 283,700 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the October 14th total of 243,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 719,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Auddia in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Auddia in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Auddia in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Auddia in the second quarter valued at about $1,490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Auddia in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

Shares of AUUD opened at $2.07 on Tuesday. Auddia has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $9.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.04.

Auddia Inc develops software products for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is Auddia, a subscription based mobile application that enables users to listen to various streaming AM/FM radio stations without commercials. It also provides Vodacast, an interactive podcasting platform and application; and Vodcast Hub, a content management system.

