Shore Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP)

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of TP ICAP Group from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on shares of TP ICAP Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on shares of TP ICAP Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 249.20 ($3.26).

LON:TCAP opened at GBX 137.04 ($1.79) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 153.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 185.56. TP ICAP Group has a twelve month low of GBX 133.43 ($1.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 263.05 ($3.44). The company has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.26.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from TP ICAP Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. TP ICAP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.08%.

In other TP ICAP Group news, insider Nicolas Breteau bought 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 149 ($1.95) per share, for a total transaction of £31,290 ($40,880.59). Also, insider Mark Hemsley bought 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.27) per share, with a total value of £38,280 ($50,013.07). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 53,315 shares of company stock valued at $8,658,975.

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics divisions.

