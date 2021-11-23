Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Short Interest Up 18.5% in October

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,350,000 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the October 14th total of 6,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $31.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.08. Shoals Technologies Group has a one year low of $20.94 and a one year high of $44.04.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $59.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.03 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 78.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHLS. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 67.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 550.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 183,500.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the third quarter worth about $66,000. 98.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

