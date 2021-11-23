SHIELD (XSH) Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 17.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, SHIELD has traded down 21.4% against the US dollar. SHIELD has a market cap of $175,397.76 and $4.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,949.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,142.82 or 0.07274523 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.22 or 0.00369141 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $561.43 or 0.00985827 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.93 or 0.00085911 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.60 or 0.00404916 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00006131 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.31 or 0.00270961 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

