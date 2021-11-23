Serum (SRM) 24-Hour Volume Hits $91.76 Million

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. One Serum coin can currently be purchased for about $5.77 or 0.00010079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Serum has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. Serum has a market cap of $768.92 million and approximately $91.76 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00047872 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.18 or 0.00234328 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00007089 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.67 or 0.00088495 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Serum Profile

Serum is a coin. It launched on August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 133,231,781 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum . The official website for Serum is projectserum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Buying and Selling Serum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

