Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 271.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,958 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $5,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winder Investment Pte Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 4,206,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $364,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,036 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 715,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,939,000 after buying an additional 19,721 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 392,143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,944,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 369.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,604,000 after buying an additional 250,966 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 6,507.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 293,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,405,000 after buying an additional 289,057 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Sensient Technologies stock opened at $103.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.55. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $69.96 and a 52 week high of $106.32.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $344.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.60 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Sensient Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 59.64%.

In other Sensient Technologies news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 16,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.26 per share, with a total value of $1,473,210.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 436,820 shares of company stock worth $39,557,510 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

