Selim A. Bassoul Purchases 80,000 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Stock

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) CEO Selim A. Bassoul purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.95 per share, for a total transaction of $3,356,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE SIX traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.50. 1,640,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,484,824. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1 year low of $30.26 and a 1 year high of $51.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.63 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.17 and a 200 day moving average of $42.62.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.37) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 406.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SIX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,072,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,848,000 after purchasing an additional 176,801 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 166.3% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 25,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 16,205 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 448,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,832,000 after acquiring an additional 193,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 121,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 66,008 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.