Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Short Interest Update

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the October 14th total of 2,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 648,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
SEM stock opened at $30.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.92. Select Medical has a 12 month low of $23.91 and a 12 month high of $43.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.23.
Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Select Medical had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Select Medical will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Select Medical from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEM. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Select Medical by 2,313.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,922,468 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $81,243,000 after buying an additional 1,842,821 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Select Medical by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,905,066 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $80,508,000 after purchasing an additional 978,383 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Select Medical by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,639,699 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $59,308,000 after purchasing an additional 802,471 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Select Medical by 412.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 829,819 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,529,000 after purchasing an additional 667,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Select Medical by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,363,386 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $522,477,000 after purchasing an additional 644,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.
Select Medical Company Profile
Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.
