Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Short Interest Update

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the October 14th total of 2,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 648,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

SEM stock opened at $30.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.92. Select Medical has a 12 month low of $23.91 and a 12 month high of $43.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.23.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Select Medical had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Select Medical will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.72%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Select Medical from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEM. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Select Medical by 2,313.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,922,468 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $81,243,000 after buying an additional 1,842,821 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Select Medical by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,905,066 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $80,508,000 after purchasing an additional 978,383 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Select Medical by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,639,699 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $59,308,000 after purchasing an additional 802,471 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Select Medical by 412.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 829,819 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,529,000 after purchasing an additional 667,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Select Medical by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,363,386 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $522,477,000 after purchasing an additional 644,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

