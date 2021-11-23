Seele-N Trading Down 8.9% Over Last 7 Days (SEELE)

Seele-N (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. One Seele-N coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Seele-N has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $2.48 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00047547 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.00 or 0.00234564 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00006903 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.10 or 0.00088782 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Seele-N

Seele-N is a coin. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 699,592,066 coins. Seele-N’s official website is seele.pro . Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech . Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele’s neural consensus algorithm was inspired by the inner workings of the human brain. It asynchronously processes and sorts data in a large-scale decentralized environment, using ε-differential agreements to allow all nodes within a network to reach consensus. Compared to existing consensus algorithms, it ensures greater fault-tolerance and is significantly more efficient. Its performance also scales linearly as network size increases, allowing it to be widely adaptable to many different use cases. Seele proposes the heterogeneous forest network, a blockchain ecosystem comprised of subnets optimized for different use cases. Subnets can handle different service scenarios independently and can interact with each other through cross-chain and cross-domain protocols. This network is secure, efficient, and compatible with current blockchain ecosystems. It presents an overarching vision for the future Internet of Value. The SEELE token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. Seele has completed a chain swap where the contract address migrated from 0xb1eef147028e9f480dbc5ccaa3277d417d1b85f0 to 0xb1e93236ab6073fdac58ada5564897177d4bcc43 “

Seele-N Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars.

