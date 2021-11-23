SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Shares Gap Up to $18.51

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.51, but opened at $19.10. SecureWorks shares last traded at $18.70, with a volume of 2 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on SCWX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of SecureWorks in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SecureWorks from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on SecureWorks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SecureWorks from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.71 and a beta of 1.02.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.02 million. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCWX. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 549,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after acquiring an additional 291,872 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the 1st quarter valued at $3,519,000. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 822,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,359,000 after acquiring an additional 167,753 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after acquiring an additional 100,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,540,000. 14.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX)

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

