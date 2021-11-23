Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.71.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SES. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cormark set a C$4.28 price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services in a report on Monday, July 26th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

SES stock traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$5.32. 387,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21. Secure Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$1.94 and a 1-year high of C$6.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.56. The company has a market cap of C$1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.0075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.69%.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

