Secret (SCRT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $21.24 Million

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 22nd. One Secret coin can currently be bought for $7.60 or 0.00013443 BTC on exchanges. Secret has a market cap of $1.14 billion and approximately $21.24 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded up 8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.90 or 0.00351948 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00012473 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004938 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00013277 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret (SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 149,815,729 coins. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Secret is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

