Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Shares Gap Down to $20.01

Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.01, but opened at $19.31. Seabridge Gold shares last traded at $19.34, with a volume of 151 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seabridge Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -391.60 and a beta of 0.96.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. Research analysts expect that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 99,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 33,453 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $4,914,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile (NYSE:SA)

Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

