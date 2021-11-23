Scott’s Liquid Gold-Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Scott’s Liquid Gold-Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGD) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the October 14th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of Scott’s Liquid Gold stock opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. Scott’s Liquid Gold has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $3.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.47.

About Scott’s Liquid Gold

Scott’s Liquid Gold, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of household and personal care products. It operates through the following segments: Household Products, Personal Care Products, and Corporate. The Household Products segment includes Wood Care, Floor Restore, Kids N Pets and Messy Pet; and Biz and Dryel.

