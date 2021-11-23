Scotiabank Boosts Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Price Target to C$19.00

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$16.50 to C$19.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CVE. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. ATB Capital restated a buy rating and issued a C$19.50 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.68.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at $12.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $13.48. The stock has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 3.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.12 and its 200 day moving average is $9.49.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 2.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0282 per share. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 40,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 65,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 54,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 213.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 46.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.