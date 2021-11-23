Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Holdings Lifted by Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 251,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $11,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 22,653,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,299,000 after acquiring an additional 810,302 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,468,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,996,000 after acquiring an additional 123,184 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,419,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,728,000 after acquiring an additional 427,530 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,671,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,245,000 after acquiring an additional 94,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,683,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,891,000 after acquiring an additional 141,028 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $49.64. 3,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,454. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.16 and a fifty-two week high of $50.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.24.

