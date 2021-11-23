Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) is Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,842,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,907,000 after acquiring an additional 464,618 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,928,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,400,000 after acquiring an additional 293,603 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Group LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 890.8% in the second quarter. Appleton Group LLC now owns 162,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,786,000 after acquiring an additional 146,512 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 51.4% in the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 377,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,961,000 after acquiring an additional 128,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $13,173,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SCHG traded down $2.45 on Tuesday, hitting $161.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,703. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $119.22 and a 12-month high of $168.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.71.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.