Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Up to $15.82

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.82, but opened at $16.59. Sasol shares last traded at $16.67, with a volume of 1,409 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.48 and a 200 day moving average of $16.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sasol by 659.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 297,569 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sasol during the second quarter valued at $3,204,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Sasol during the third quarter valued at $3,373,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Sasol by 730.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 164,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Sasol by 54.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 314,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 110,344 shares in the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sasol Company Profile (NYSE:SSL)

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of liquid fuels, chemicals, and low-carbon electricity. It operates through following segments: Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, Performance Chemicals, and Group Functions. The Mining segment secures coal feedstock for the Southern African value chain, mainly for gasification, but also to generate electricity and steam.

