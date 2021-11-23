SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.67.
SAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price (up from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th.
SAP stock opened at $135.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.06. SAP has a 52-week low of $115.70 and a 52-week high of $151.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 196.8% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 183.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in SAP by 216.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.17% of the company’s stock.
About SAP
SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.
