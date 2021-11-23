Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNY. SVB Leerink raised Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 15.8% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 1.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter worth $253,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 410.4% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 5.1% in the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $49.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $126.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $45.17 and a 1 year high of $54.26.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

