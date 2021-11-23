Sanders Morris Harris LLC Takes Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 116,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 21,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FALN opened at $29.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.10 and its 200 day moving average is $29.95. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.56 and a fifty-two week high of $30.44.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%.

