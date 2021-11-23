Saga Communications (SGA) & Its Competitors Head-To-Head Review

Saga Communications (NASDAQ: SGA) is one of 21 publicly-traded companies in the “Radio broadcasting stations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Saga Communications to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Get Saga Communications alerts:

Saga Communications has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Saga Communications’ competitors have a beta of 1.12, suggesting that their average share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Saga Communications pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Saga Communications pays out 39.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Radio broadcasting stations” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.6% and pay out 29.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Saga Communications lags its competitors as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Saga Communications and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Saga Communications $95.81 million -$1.91 million 15.79 Saga Communications Competitors $2.11 billion -$81.47 million -22.03

Saga Communications’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Saga Communications. Saga Communications is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Saga Communications and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Saga Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A Saga Communications Competitors 165 629 962 30 2.48

As a group, “Radio broadcasting stations” companies have a potential upside of 31.40%. Given Saga Communications’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Saga Communications has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Saga Communications and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Saga Communications 9.02% 5.03% 3.89% Saga Communications Competitors 4.72% -17.37% 0.59%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.9% of Saga Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.8% of shares of all “Radio broadcasting stations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.6% of Saga Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.5% of shares of all “Radio broadcasting stations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Saga Communications

Saga Communications, Inc. operates as a broadcasting company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of broadcast properties. The company was founded by Edward K. Christian in 1986 and is headquartered in Grosse Pointe Farms, MI.

Receive News & Ratings for Saga Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saga Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.