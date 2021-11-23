SafeInsure Price Down 38.7% This Week (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded down 41.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. During the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded 38.7% lower against the dollar. SafeInsure has a market capitalization of $95,661.89 and $308.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeInsure coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SafeInsure alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.15 or 0.00067302 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000300 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000111 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000059 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SafeInsure is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,805,136 coins. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeInsure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeInsure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.