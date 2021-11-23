Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) Short Interest Down 17.7% in October

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 354,000 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the October 14th total of 430,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Safeguard Scientifics in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 94.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics during the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 159.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 10,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics during the second quarter valued at about $152,000. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Safeguard Scientifics alerts:

SFE traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.82. The stock had a trading volume of 60 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,745. The stock has a market cap of $129.08 million, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.96. Safeguard Scientifics has a one year low of $5.92 and a one year high of $8.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.40 and a 200-day moving average of $7.80.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter.

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Safeguard Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safeguard Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.