Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) by 71.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,386 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sachem Capital were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sachem Capital by 30.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 924,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 218,099 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. increased its stake in Sachem Capital by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 613,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Sachem Capital by 101.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 97,808 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sachem Capital in the first quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Sachem Capital by 348.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 41,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sachem Capital stock opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. Sachem Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.97 and a 52-week high of $6.35. The stock has a market cap of $169.30 million, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.22.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Sachem Capital had a net margin of 42.64% and a return on equity of 9.91%. Research analysts predict that Sachem Capital Corp. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%. Sachem Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.63%.

A number of research analysts have commented on SACH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sachem Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Sachem Capital in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. The firm specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing services for a portfolio of short-term loans. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential and commercial properties.

