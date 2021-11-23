Royal Bank of Canada Sells 18,329 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 38.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,825 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 18,329 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Maximus were worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMS. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 386.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 345,726 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,415,000 after purchasing an additional 274,670 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Maximus by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 437,997 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,531,000 after acquiring an additional 258,859 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in Maximus by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,450,023 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $127,559,000 after acquiring an additional 252,405 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Maximus by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 584,690 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $51,435,000 after acquiring an additional 242,586 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Maximus in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,433,000. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

MMS opened at $81.52 on Tuesday. Maximus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.65 and a 1-year high of $96.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.76.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.21. Maximus had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Maximus’s payout ratio is 24.03%.

In other Maximus news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $518,668.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard John Nadeau sold 6,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $510,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,155 shares of company stock worth $2,896,362 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

