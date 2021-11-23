Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 397 Shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF were worth $2,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPHY. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF in the second quarter worth $2,618,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,390,000 after acquiring an additional 45,757 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,948,000 after acquiring an additional 13,657 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,647,000 after acquiring an additional 12,036 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 134,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,039,000 after purchasing an additional 9,785 shares during the period.

BATS:JPHY opened at $51.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.99. JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF has a 52-week low of $49.82 and a 52-week high of $56.51.

