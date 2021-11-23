Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 98.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,892,835 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Insmed were worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Insmed by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 16,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 3.4% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 31,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 2.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNA Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 7.5% during the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 19,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter.

INSM stock opened at $29.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 7.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 2.17. Insmed Incorporated has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $45.44.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $46.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.23 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 243.96% and a negative return on equity of 108.34%. Insmed’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Insmed in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $2,643,359.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David R. Brennan purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.15 per share, with a total value of $301,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

