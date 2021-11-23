Royal Bank of Canada Increases George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Price Target to C$162.00

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$154.00 to C$162.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on WNGRF. CIBC boosted their price target on George Weston from C$141.00 to C$153.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on George Weston from C$138.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price target on George Weston from C$121.00 to C$134.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a buy rating and set a C$141.00 price objective (up previously from C$137.00) on shares of George Weston in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $151.67.

Shares of George Weston stock opened at $109.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.30. George Weston has a fifty-two week low of $72.82 and a fifty-two week high of $113.08.

George Weston Ltd. engages in the food processing and distribution of fresh and frozen baked goods. It operates through the following segments: Loblaw, Choice Properties, and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment stands for Loblaw Companies Ltd., which engages in the retail of food and drugs and provision of financial services.

