Royal Bank of Canada Has $2.43 Million Position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 161,207 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,428 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II were worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 5.9% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 17,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 1.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 81,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 1.0% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 6.7% during the second quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 9.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:PML opened at $14.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.60. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $15.35.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to seek current income exempt from federal income tax. The firm invests all of its assets in a portfolio of municipal bonds, residual interest municipal bonds and tax-exempt bonds whose interest rates bear an inverse relationship to the interest rate on another security or the value of an index.

