Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 7,294 Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,294 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.15% of Steelcase worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Steelcase by 193.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,262,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,163,000 after purchasing an additional 832,030 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Steelcase by 188.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,116,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,867,000 after acquiring an additional 728,757 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of Steelcase by 6.8% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,482,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,840,000 after acquiring an additional 350,543 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Steelcase by 17.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,100,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,739,000 after acquiring an additional 311,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Steelcase by 70.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 455,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,888,000 after acquiring an additional 187,886 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SCS opened at $12.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 249.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.60 and a 200 day moving average of $13.64. Steelcase Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.86 and a twelve month high of $16.84.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $724.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.33 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 1.32%. Steelcase’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,160.23%.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

