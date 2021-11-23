Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target Raised to $152.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $146.00 to $152.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ROST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Cowen reduced their target price on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Ross Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $139.36.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

ROST stock opened at $111.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $104.92 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The firm has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.80.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.24%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Ross Stores by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,499,215 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,509,903,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567,503 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the second quarter valued at $504,204,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at $262,655,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Ross Stores by 42.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,215,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $522,757,000 after buying an additional 1,253,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in Ross Stores by 1,186.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,202,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $149,127,000 after buying an additional 1,109,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.